North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum (R) spoke to Breitbart News Saturday about how “no one believes that” Vice President Kamala Harris has “changed her position” on fracking.

During an interview with Breitbart News’s Washington Bureau Chief, Matthew Boyle, Burgum explained that because of the innovation of fracking, the United had “surpassed Saudi Arabia.”

Burgum explained that “energy drives everything,” adding that because of the energy policies of the Biden-Harris administration and the “failed sanctions abroad,” countries like Russia and Iran were “funding wars against” the U.S.

“Energy drives everything, and that’s all along. If you don’t understand how the energy markets work, and how energy innovation is occurring, you don’t understand how to fix the economy, and you don’t understand how to solve our issues with national security, and with our enemies that are funding wars. Russia and Iran are funding wars against us because of the — Harris’s energy policies, and failed sanctions abroad, and the suppression of U.S. production at home. So, yeah, it is tied to everything,” Burgum said.

“No one believes her. If you talked to an oil rig worker, it doesn’t matter whether you’re in North Dakota, Texas, Oklahoma, or Pennsylvania. And, by the way, Pennsylvania produces 20 percent of the nation’s U.S. natural gas. I don’t think Kamala knows that. No one believes that she’s changed her position. She is anti-fracking. If you’re anti-fracking — 80 percent of the United States, 80 percent of our energy now comes from fracking. People think fracking’s a bad word, fracking equals innovation. Think of fracking like the microchip of energy production, between horizontal drilling and the ability to fracture this hard shell to produce oil and gas. Without that, we would not have 80 percent, we would be one of the world’s largest importers of energy today,” Burgum continued.

Burgum’s comments come as Harris has previously flip-flopped on her position on fracking. In October, a top climate aide for Harris reportedly claimed that Harris no longer supported land leases for fracking.

During the 2020 presidential primary, Harris stated that she would be in favor of banning fracking. However, after being confronted by CNN’s Dana Bash about her previous comments, Harris stated that she had never vowed to ban fracking.

“We’ve surpassed Saudi Arabia because of this innovation. And, she wants to kill all that. The most ridiculous thing you can say is I’m against fracking. It’s like saying, I’m against having the U.S. be energy independent. That’s how crazy it is for her to even utter those words. Even flip-flopping on it means she doesn’t understand,” Burgum added.