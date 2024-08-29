CNN’s Dana Bash took presidential candidate Kamala Harris to task on her past calls to ban fracking during a much-anticipated televised interview on Thursday.

During the 2020 presidential primary, Kamala Harris said she would ban fracking.

“There’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking,” Harris said on the debate stage. “And starting with what we can do on day one around public lands. There has to be legislation. Yes. This is something I’ve taken in California. I have a history of working on this issue … We just have to acknowledge that the residual impact of fracking is enormous in terms of the impact on the health and safety of communities.”

When confronted by Dana Bash with her past statements, Harris said that she never pledged to ban fracking.

“I made that clear on the debate stage in 2020,” she said. “That I would not ban fracking. As vice president, I did not ban fracking. As president, I will not ban fracking.”

Dana Bash then read Kamala’s past statements about a fracking ban, asking why she changed her mind.

“It changed in that campaign?” Bash asked.

CNN REPORTER: You said you supported banning fracking. Did it change? Kamala: In 2020, I made clear where I stand. We are in 2024. I kept my word. REPORTER: Why did you change your position? Kamala: Let's be clear. My values have not changed. pic.twitter.com/uHxixMwe1Z — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 30, 2024

“In 2020, I made very clear where I stand,” said Harris. “We are in 2024 and I have not changed that position nor will I going forward. I kept my word and I will keep my word.”

“What made you change that position at the time?” asked Bash.

“Let’s be clear: My values have not changed,” said Harris. “I believe it is very important we take seriously what we must do to guard against what is a clear crisis in terms of the climate. To do that, we can do what we have accomplished thus far.”

Harris then cited the Inflation Reduction Act as an example of her stance on the issue.

