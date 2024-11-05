Donald Trump Projected to Win Battleground Wisconsin

Former President Donald Trump is the projected winner in battleground Wisconsin, as Fox News formally made the call shortly before 2 a.m. ET.

Fox News not only projected the Wisconsin victory for the former president but also called the entire race for Trump, making him president-elect. Decision Desk HQ followed suit, shortly after 2 a.m.

“The Fox News Decision Desk can now project that Donald Trump will become the 47th President of the United States,” Fox News’s Bret Baier shared on social media.

“The former president’s comeback will be complete with a win in Wisconsin, a state he narrowly lost four years ago. He is the second president in U.S. history to win non-consecutive terms. The first was Grover Cleveland. Senator JD Vance will become the 50th Vice President of the United States,” he continued.

“Voters expressed deep frustration with the Biden administration, and Trump overperformed in urban areas, particularly with men. Trump defeats Vice President Harris, who entered this race just over 100 days ago,” he added.

Shortly before 2 a.m. ET, with 91 percent of the vote in, NBC News had Trump up by four points in the critical battleground state — a difference of roughly 120,500 votes.

This victory follows a Trump campaign memo released ahead of Election Day, which asserted that Democrats were facing what they described as a “massive turnout deficit” in every single battleground state, including the Badger State.

Grassroots Targeting’s chief data consultant Tim Saler noted at the time in the memo that in Wisconsin specifically:

Urban turnout is down -100,733 votes compared to this point in 2020 Female turnout is down -238,452 votes compared to this point in 2020

“If Trump doesn’t win this election, we are screwed,” Dodge County sheriff Schmidt told the Wisconsin House Judiciary Committee weeks ahead of the election, citing the rampant immigrant crime.

“In my 24 years of working in law enforcement, I have never seen this type of criminal element from outside of our borders in our home state of Wisconsin,” he added.

Exit polling in Wisconsin indicated Trump pulling a higher percentage of the black vote than he did four years ago.