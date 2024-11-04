A Trump campaign memo released Monday said Democrats are facing a “massive turnout deficit” in every single battleground state, with former President Donald Trump and Republicans outperforming past elections in absentee ballots and early votes cast. Meanwhile, it said there is an uptick in rural turnout.

The memo, from Grassroots Targeting’s chief data consultant Tim Saler, said:

With Early Voting closed and Election Day on the horizon, Democrats are facing a massive turnout deficit. In every single battleground state, we see President Trump and Republicans outperforming elections past in absentee ballots and early votes cast. As we dive deeper into the data, Democrats are facing a precipitous decline in urban turnout according to their own “data experts” and we are tracking an uptick in rural turnout.

Saler said, “Democrats are spinning themselves and reporters by claiming that their voters will turn out on Election Day when polls show otherwise and, most importantly, that’s asking Democrat voters to do something they have absolutely no history of doing.”

“If Democrats, who historically vote ahead of Election Day, haven’t been motivated to show up for Kamala yet, why do we expect them to show up tomorrow?” he wrote.

He added, “President Donald J. Trump is going into Election Day stronger than he has in any previous election and if patriots across the country keep the momentum and turn out as expected on Election Day, we will be swearing in President Trump in January.”

He cited data from Democrat data expert Tom Vonier of TargetSmart showing urban and female turnout down in battleground states Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin:

Arizona: Urban turnout is down -385,285 votes compared to this point in 2020

Female turnout is down -170,011 votes compared to this point in 2020

Rural turnout is UP +14,124 votes compared to this point in 2020 Georgia: Urban turnout is down -153,846 votes compared to this point in 2020

Female turnout is down -46,732 votes compared to this point in 2020

Rural turnout is UP +171,837 votes compared to this point in 2020 Michigan: Urban turnout is down -321.,523 votes compared to this point in 2020

Female turnout is down -204,856 votes compared to this point in 2020

Rural turnout is UP +55,951 votes compared to this point in 2020 North Carolina: Urban turnout is down -175,470 votes compared to this point in 2020

Female turnout is down -154,459 votes compared to this point in 2020

Rural turnout is UP +26,911 votes compared to this point in 2020 Nevada: Urban turnout is down -191,199 votes compared to this point in 2020

Female turnout is down -126,112 votes compared to this point in 2020 Pennsylvania: Urban turnout is down -381,519 votes compared to this point in 2020

Female turnout is down -450,802 votes compared to this point in 2020 Wisconsin: Urban turnout is down -100,733 votes compared to this point in 2020

Female turnout is down -238,452 votes compared to this point in 2020

Trump 2024 national press secretary Karoline Leavitt tweeted out the memo on X:

