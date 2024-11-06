Hilarious Trump Memes Explode on Social Media After Historic Victory

The Trump meme era is back, as social media users across the country are blasting them out following the historic victory of President-Elect Donald Trump.

Trump secured his victory in the wee hours Wednesday morning after taking key battleground states, including North Carolina and Pennsylvania. And while Harris has not, at the time of this writing, publicly addressed supporters or the nation, Trump campaign communications director Steven Cheung confirmed in a statement that the vice president called Trump on Wednesday and conceded. The two spoke on the phone, and she “congratulated him on his historic victory.”

Both leaders, Cheung relayed, “agreed on the importance of unifying the country.”

With a Trump victory comes a reemergence of what so many supporters know and love: The memes. From memes of Trump working at McDonald’s to posing as America’s trash man — and marking themselves safe from communism — they are spreading far and wide. Even Donald Trump Jr. specifically requested followers to “Show me the memes!!!”

“It’s my second all nighter in a row and I’m too tired to search for them. Send them below!!! This is going to be glorious,” he said, as everyone was more than happy to provide the goods.

Harris is expected to address America this afternoon.