Alfredo Ortiz: How Republicans Can Build on Trump’s Gains with Hispanic Voters

“One of the biggest factors in President-elect Donald Trump’s landslide victory was his historic support from Hispanics,” Job Creators Network President Alfredo Ortiz writes in an op-ed at Foxnews.com that explains how Republicans can build on this “historic political realignment” with Hispanic voters whose values of “faith, family, hard work and entrepreneurship make them a natural GOP constituency.”

Ortiz notes that Trump’s victory with Hispanic voters was aided by grassroots outreach conducted by organizations like his.

He writes:

The Job Creators Network Foundation started the Hispanic Vote Coalition earlier this year to motivate Hispanics to vote their values. We went into Hispanic areas of swing states with Spanish advertisements, media and materials for small businesses, faith and community leaders. We found a receptive audience willing to engage in political issues and sick of being talked down to and taken for granted by Democrats. The question now is whether Republicans can consolidate and build on these gains among Hispanic voters. No doubt Democrats will make a strong push to recapture them in future elections. To do so, conservatives need to continue to engage with and reach out to this constituency with tailored messages between election cycles, not just during them. We need a permanent Hispanic engagement infrastructure to make these voters part of our coalition for the long term.

