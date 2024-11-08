Tim Scott Announces Bid for Senate Republican Campaign Chairman

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) on Friday announced his bid for National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) chairman.

Scott said in a written statement:

Let’s do this! I’m running for NRSC Chair because two years of a Republican agenda is good, but four years of success under Donald J. Trump is even better. That means the entire four years of his presidency will create low inflation, secure borders, and safe streets leading to a generation of American prosperity! With Donald J. Trump in the White House and Republicans leading the U.S. Senate, we will protect our majority in 2026 and create opportunities for all Americans.

Now Republicans will take over the Senate, the South Carolina senator will also serve as the chairman of the Senate Banking Committee.

Scott served as a surrogate for President-elect Trump’s campaign, campaigning with every top Senate Republican candidate, and raising money for every Republican candidate down the ballot.

Senate Republicans across the political spectrum praised his bid for NRSC chairman.

Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT), the outgoing NRSC chairman, said, “We took back the U.S. Senate in 2024, and there is no one I trust more to protect the majority in 2026 than Tim Scott.”

“Tim’s inspiring message, record of fundraising, and vision for the party makes him the perfect partner for President Trump. Together, they will protect and grow the Republican Majority. There’s nobody better than Tim Scott,” Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), the chairman of the Senate Republican Conference, remarked.

“Protecting the majority and growing the party starts with a vision and the resources to compete anywhere. That is why I’m confident in Tim leading the NRSC into 2026,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) explained.

The Senate Republican Conference will hold leadership elections on November 13.

