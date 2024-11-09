Exclusive — Rep. Derrick Van Orden Calls for ‘Reckoning’ with the Deep State

Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI) said on Breitbart News Saturday that the American people have given former President Donald Trump and Republicans a “mandate,” and part of that mandate is a “reckoning” with the “deep state” within the United States government.

Van Orden represents Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District, a swing district that the Badger State conservative managed to flip in Republicans’ favor in the 2022 midterm elections. He noted that he managed to win the district again this year despite Democrats spending millions of dollars to unseat him and airing “absolutely vile, inaccurate, and terrible” ads against him.

Van Orden told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle about his victory, “It is absolutely remarkable. And the reason my race was so tight, Matt, is because the Democrat Party spent $15 million against a freshman Republican in southwestern Wisconsin. That’s very, very serious money.”

“The state of Wisconsin put Donald Trump over the top, so Wisconsin — we punch way over our weight,” Van Orden said.

Van Orden explained that Americans, regardless of their background, voted for Trump because “all Americans have been suffering under this Biden-Harris regime.”

The Wisconsin Republican said, “We didn’t just win the election, we were given a mandate by the American people and they want what the Republicans are offering — that’s freedom, prosperity, and security. That’s what they want from us and that’s what we’re going to deliver to the American people.”

Van Orden called for a “reckoning,” referencing the “people inside the deep state of the United States government that for years have been running their own agenda and going against the Constitutional principles of elected officials being in charge of these things. So that’s going to change.”

He told “nervous” FBI agents to “get the hell out of there.”

Van Orden remarked, “The ‘lawfare’ has got to stop.”

He continued, “Gen. Milley should be called back on active duty and should be court-martialed. Lloyd Austin should be called into active duty and should be court-martialed. There’s a huge swathe of the Department of Defense that needs to go away. The State Department is a mess.”

Van Orden added, “We are dead serious.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on X @SeanMoran3.