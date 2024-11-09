Sen. Bill Hagerty Backs Sen. Rick Scott to Be Senate Majority Leader

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) supported Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) to be the Senate Majority Leader after Republicans secured a majority in the Senate in Tuesday’s election and took control.

In a post on X, Hagerty acknowledged that President-elect Donald Trump’s “massive coattails delivered a historic Republican Senate majority.” Hagerty noted that “any leader” in the new Republican majority would need to be able to “work hand-in-hand” with Trump, and added that he would be voting for Scott for the position.

Hagery added that “as a result of President Trump’s leadership,” the party “saw Republican Senate victories” for seats in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Montana that had “eluded Republicans for decades.”

“Any leader of this new majority must be able to work hand-in-hand with President Trump to advance his America First agenda,” Hagerty added in another post. “The Senate must lean into advancing this agenda.”

“That’s why I want to see a Senate Majority Leader who can join me in embracing the Trump agenda, which will unify Senate Republicans,” Hagerty added. “On Wednesday, I will be voting for Rick Scott.”

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) also revealed that they were supporting Scott to be the Senate Majority Leader.

“President Trump needs Rick Scott as Majority Leader to shepherd his bold agenda through the U.S. Senate,” Johnson wrote in a post.

The support for Scott to serve as the Senate Majority Leader comes as Tucker Carlson reported in a post on X that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was reportedly engineering “a coup against” Trump’s agenda by “calling early leadership elections in the Senate.”

“Two of the three candidates hate Trump and what he ran on,” Carlson added. “One of them, John Cornyn, is an angry liberal whose politics are indistinguishable from Liz Cheney’s. The election is Wednesday, it’s by secret ballot, and it will determine whether or not the new administration succeeds.”

Carlson added that Scott was “the only candidate who” agreed with Trump.

“Call your senator and demand a public endorsement of Rick Scott,” Carlson wrote. “Don’t let McConnell get away with it again.”