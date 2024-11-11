President-elect Donald Trump selected Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL) to serve as his National Security Adviser, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

A source familiar to Breitbart News confirmed the WSJ’s report that Trump had asked Waltz to serve as the National Security Adviser. The role, which is appointed by the president, “doesn’t require Senate confirmation,” the WSJ’s report explained.

Waltz, who is a retired Green Beret colonel and Afghanistan War veteran, has represented Florida’s 6th Congressional District since 2019.

The current National Security Adviser under the Biden Administration is Jake Sullivan, who was tied to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s email scandal, and who pushed the “Russian collusion” hoax to the mainstream media.

In response to the news that Trump had picked Waltz to serve as his National Security Adviser, former Florida state Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R) wrote in a post on X that he would “be taking a strong look at” Waltz’s seat now that it would be opening up.

“FL District 6 — which covers northern Lake County — will need a solid America-First Republican to represent it,” Sabatini wrote. “As Chairman of the Lake County GOP, I believe we need a fighter for our area in Congress. I’ll be taking a strong look at this seat now that it will be open.”