Americans gave Republicans a mandate to “enact President Trump’s agenda,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said on Tuesday as he vies for the Senate leadership position.

“The days of big government and Washington bureaucrats bullying American businesses, censoring our views and telling us men will play in women’s sports is OVER,” Scott, who won his Senate reelection bid against Democrat challenger Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-FL), said in a social media post.

“The American people gave Republicans a mandate: enact President Trump’s agenda, and that’s what I’m fighting to do,” he added.

Scott is one of three angling to take the place of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), running against fellow Republicans Senate Republican Whip John Thune (R-SD) as well as Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX).

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) is among Scott’s ardent supporters, telling Breitbart News Daily on Tuesday that the Senate needs a majority leader who is “going to work hand in glove with President Trump” and not resist the Trump agenda.

“That’s why I’m big supporter of Senator Rick Scott. I don’t know anybody in Congress that is more accomplished than Rick — success in business, developed and ran the eighth largest employer in America with Hospital Corporation America, and then transferred those managerial skills to really turning Florida around and setting Governor DeSantis up for success, and he’s been my primary ally in the United States Senate,” Johnson said.

“I’ve just watched him operate. I mean, he guys — he’s brilliant. I always call him the perpetual motion machine. He just never stops. And so I think he’d be a great majority leader,” he said, blasting McConnell for running a “one man dictatorship” throughout his leadership.

“We had no idea what his strategy was,” he said, later adding, “So one man, dictatorship versus Rick Scott.”

“When you run an organization, you can’t be a dictator. You have to be collaborative. Your organization has to know, here’s our mission, here are our goals, here’s your role in fulfilling those goals. So it’d be a far more collaborative process,” the Wisconsin senator said, explaining that he backs Scott because of the Florida senator’s skill set.

Further, Johnson said he believes President-elect Donald Trump should step in and back Scott, although he said he is not privy to conversations the president-elect has had behind the scenes.

“But regardless of who’s elected, it’ll be up to Trump to lead,” he added.

Other backers of Scott as Senate majority leader include Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson.