Trump Nominates Rep. Doug Collins as Secretary for Veterans Affairs

President-elect Donald Trump continued his round of cabinet picks this week by nominating Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) as Secretary for Veterans Affairs.

The president-elect made the announcement on Thursday, saying Doug Collins will be a “great advocate” for America’s veterans.

“Doug is a Veteran himself, who currently serves our Nation as a Chaplain in the United States Air Force Reserve Command, and fought for our Country in the Iraq War,” Trump said. “We must take care of our brave men and women in uniform, and Doug will be a great advocate for our Active Duty Servicemembers, Veterans, and Military Families to ensure they have the support they need.”

Doug Collins emerged as a strong ally of President Donald Trump in his first term and supported him in getting a Supreme Court pick in the final days of the 2020 election following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“We’ve got to take conservatism seriously because the liberals take liberalism seriously,” Collins told Breitbart News at the time. “Many times as conservatives we think we can just sit by and everybody will just come to our conclusions. We’ve got to take that fight to the American people, and the American people will side with us. I truly believe that.”

Collins said in 2021 that he would not seek reelection to his Georgia congressional seat, but pledged that his exit from politics would not be “forever.”

“As Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee, I fought each and every day to uphold our Constitutional rights and the freedoms we cherish. I have always believed that when you are given the privilege of serving, you should strive to pass meaningful legislation that impacts people’s everyday lives. I’m proud we were able to do just that,” he said.

“This is goodbye for now, but probably not forever,” he added.

