There are specific actions the federal government could take to help clean up elections, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Michael Whatley said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily last week.

Host Mike Slater asked Whatley what the feds can do when it comes to election integrity.

“Because I know this is a states thing and even a local thing, but what role can the federal government play in cleaning things?” Slater asked.

Whatley acknowledged that elections are supposed to be conducted by the states, which determine “time, place and manner of the elections.” However, the federal government, he said, can come in and “say certain things need to happen.”

“Like, for example, they have said states must clean up their voter rolls every year,” he said.

“But that’s up to the state then to turn around and clean up their voter rolls. California, for example, will not do it, so we will have to fight and fight and fight to try and get California and other states to clean up their voter rolls,” he explained, floating the idea of passing a federal election law that would instruct states to conduct their elections in certain ways. He provided a specific example, noting that such a law could require states to require voter ID.

“I mean, I would love to see a federal law that says you have to have voter ID. I would love to see, you know, states that say, you know, that you must have those ballots in by Election Day. You know, that’s a series of lawsuits we filed all across the country,” Whatley said, ultimately stating he does not want the federal government to make elections worse.

“You know, the biggest thing that I want to see is the federal government not making it worse. You know, the number one bill that the Democrats moved this year, this current Congress, their HR 1, was basically to say, we’re going to take California’s laws and we’re going to make them national,” he explained.

“And thank God, we were able to block that in the Senate. So I’m all about the federal government not making it worse. If we could make it better, then we certainly have a series of proposals we’ll put in front of them,” he said, adding that the federal government “absolutely could” and “absolutely should” make a voter ID requirement in every state.

