Three events stood out as the top three motivating factors for voters to cast their ballot for President-elect Donald Trump, according to the latest survey conducted by the Harris Poll and HarrisX.

The survey, taken November 13-14, 2024, asked respondents, “Here are some events from the presidential campaign. Please indicate if they made you more likely to vote for Donald Trump, less likely or had no effect.”

The survey provided several events that occurred throughout the campaign — from the assassination attempt against Trump to his appearance working at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s.

Three events emerged as those that voters said made them “more likely” to vote for Trump.

The top event, with 36 percent stating that it made them “more likely” to vote Trump, was Trump’s debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Two other events are tied for second place, as 32 percent said Trump “surviving an assassination attempt and rising to say fight ‘fight, fight’” made them more likely to vote for him, and another 32 percent said Trump pitching “no tax on tips” made them more likely to vote for him.

Other events had an impact as well, however. For instance, 27 percent said President Biden referring to Trump supporters as “garbage” made them more likely to vote for Trump, and 26 percent said the debate between Vice President-elect JD Vance and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz made them more likely to vote for Trump.

Other notable events include Trump responding to Biden’s “garbage” comment by riding in a MAGA garbage truck upon his arrival ahead of a rally in Wisconsin. According to the survey, 24 percent that made them more likely to vote for Trump.

And of course, Trump “dishing out fries” at McDonald’s prompted 23 percent to say it made them more likely to vote for him.

Notably, 18 percent said that Taylor Swift endorsing Harris made them more likely to vote for Trump.

The survey was taken November 13-14, 2024, among 1,732 registered voters. It has a +/- 2.3 percent margin of error. It comes as Republicans analyze Trump’s historic comeback victory, noting the general reshifting of the electorate and the mandate this leaves for the incoming administration.

“I think the fact that we saw seismic shifts in black support for President Trump, Hispanic support for President Trump, and Asian American support for President Trump,” Republican National Committee (RNC) chairman Michael Whatley said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“It really shows you that his efforts to go into places like Philadelphia, Detroit, Atlanta, the Bronx, and go on platforms that really were not traditional mainstream media really paid off,” Whatley continued.

“And the fact that we won the popular vote, I think that probably is the single biggest accomplishment of the night: the fact that Donald J. Trump not only won all seven battleground states, but carried the popular vote,” he added.

Speaking after Trump’s victory, incoming press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Breitbart News Saturday that Trump’s “mandate is overwhelming.”

“So there is a mandate for Donald Trump to go into the White House on day one and to start implementing the policies that he campaigned on,” she added, including some of those events listed in the survey, such as cutting taxes on tips for service workers.