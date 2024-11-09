Exclusive — Karoline Leavitt: Trump Victory Is an ‘Overwhelming’ Mandate to Improve Lives

President-elect Donald Trump has an “overwhelming” mandate from the American people, Karoline Leavitt, spokeswoman for the Trump transition team, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

“The mandate is overwhelming,” Leavitt said, describing Trump’s win as a “resounding victory” from “all demographics of Americans and in every state.”

“You look at the map of red versus blue. I mean, essentially the entire country went red, except for, of course, the coastal elites in California,” she said, noting that not only did Trump win over traditionally blue areas, but he also won the popular vote, sucking even more wind out of the left, which often complains about the electoral college after GOP victories.

“So there is a mandate for Donald Trump to go into the White House on day one and to start implementing the policies that he campaigned on,” she said, listing those as “mass deportations of illegal immigrants, tax relief for seniors, cutting taxes on Social Security, cutting taxes on tips for service workers, drill baby drill, expediting permits for drilling [and] for fracking,” she said.

“That’s what the American people elected him to do, and not only will he have the executive power to do it, he’s also going to have the legislative power on Capitol Hill,” Leavitt said, reminding listeners that Republicans also took the Senate, and it looks as though they will keep the House as well. Because of that, Trump will really be able to implement his agenda to improve the lives of the American people.

“We can get real results for the American people and immediately start changing lives,” she said, noting this can start on Day One. “President Trump can use his executive authority to shut down the border on day one. It’s the same executive authority Biden and Harris have right now. They’re still refusing to use it, the same executive authority they used to reverse all of President Trump’s effective policies.”

Leavitt said Trump is going to “reverse the reversals of the Harris-Biden administration and get back to securing our southern border.”

“This election was a win for all Americans. This election was a loss for so many people” outside of the Harris campaign, she said, noting that it was also a massive loss for “the Democrat machine that backed her.”

“It was a loss for the fake news media that has smeared President Trump with lies and doubted him every step of the way throughout this campaign. It was a loss for Big Tech who has tried to censor and deplatform President Trump. It was a loss for the far-left prosecutors in our weaponized justice system who did everything they could to try to imprison him ahead of this election. This election is a loss for Iran and China and Russia and our adversaries around this world, who know that they can no longer take advantage of the United States of America,” she said.

“But the American people won, and President Trump won, and I can tell you, he is fired up to get back to work and start taking strong action to make this country great again,” Leavitt added.

