Arizona Speaker-elect Steve Montenegro told Breitbart News Saturday that Arizonans rejected Gov. Katie Hobbs (D) and Democrats’ agenda by expanding Republicans’ control over the state House.

Montenegro spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle after Arizona Republicans in the state legislature successfully expanded their majority. He said that Democrats tried to move heaven and earth to flip the Republican majority.

“It’s really powerful to see what happened because, in a certain way, it was ground zero. Democrats made it their centerpiece, they spent over $20 million on their messaging, on their, to flip the House,” Montenegro told Breitbart News Saturday.

The Arizona Speaker-elect said that Gov. Hobbs pitched her vision and Arizona voters said, “Absolutely not.”

Montenegro said that Republicans have a three-pillar platform agenda to protect Arizonans’ freedom:

Protecting the American dream by advancing sound economic policy Making sure Arizonans have safe communities by cracking down on illegal immigration, fentanyl trafficking, and curbing cartel activity Protecting Arizonans’ individual rights and liberties

Montenegro said that Arizona Republicans are discussing how to help Tom Homan — Trump’s former Immigration and Customs Enforcement head and now-border czar — combat illegal immigration and “protect our people.”

He noted that his family legally immigrated to the United States from El Salvador.