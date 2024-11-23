President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks are going to “disrupt” the system, and they represent all sides of the ideological spectrum, Montana Senator-elect Tim Sheehy (R) said during an interview on Breitbart News Saturday.

Sheehy, a Navy SEAL veteran who defeated incumbent Democrat Jon Tester (D-MT), said he is “ecstatic” about Trump’s choices and reminded listeners that the Senate has an “important role” in confirming them.

“So, you know, listen, these people have to go through the process, and as excited I am about all them, we still have to put them through the process,” he said, emphasizing the need for speed.

“We have to do it quickly. We can’t let this drag out for two to three to four years. You know, we can’t let the Democrat resistance slow down filling in these positions. So of course we have to talk to these folks, make sure that, you know, that they’re ready to go on the job,” he said, praising some of the choices.

“It’s important they have our full support. Listen, we have to do our job too. … But across the board, I’m incredibly excited about these folks,” he said. “We got to get them in the seat as fast as we can so they can get to work.”

Sheehy emphasized that lawmakers are operating under a clear mandate from the American people.

“I mean, again, we have a mandate. America’s spoken. And unfortunately, right now, you know, our Constitutional Republic has been warped in many ways to put far too much power in these executive agencies, to unaccountable bureaucrats who just make up laws. … We’ve got to get that under control. And the most urgent task we have, you know, from a bureaucracy perspective, is get these people in place so they can get these agencies working again,” he said.

LISTEN:

Sheehy addressed the criticisms from the left of Trump’s Cabinet choices, noting that those critics are complete hypocrites, considering some of the absurd choices of the Biden administration.

“I’m so tired of hearing from Democrats and the media that these people are loony, they’re conspiracy theorists, they’re unqualified, you know, coming from the people that put a, you know, transgender person who has advocated for transgender surgeries for minors in the Health and Human Services,” he said, referring to Rachel Levine.

“You know, a cross-dressing kleptomaniac running our nuclear waste and energy portfolio,” he said, referencing Sam Brinton.

“Some of the people they put in these positions … were wholly unqualified. So for them to now turn around and cast those stones at us is really hilarious when you’ve got a stable of nominees that are incredibly qualified. They’re smart people, and they’re going to disrupt the system, because we need disruption,” Sheehy said, pointing out that these choices — from Tulsi Gabbard to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — represent “all sides of the ideological spectrum.”

“And that’s one of my favorite parts about this roster of Cabinet nominees, is it’s not like we have this, you know, singular ideology being represented. We don’t have a bunch of neo-cons. We don’t have a bunch of right-wingers or left-wingers. We have people really spread across the spectrum. And I think that truly shows the wisdom of what Susie Wiles and President Trump are doing, which is saying, listen, it’s going to take all types to solve the very serious problems we have. It’s going to take all types of people to get our budget under control, to get inflation down, to secure our border and to fix these foreign policy crises. And we’re going to look anywhere across the spectrum to find people who can help us solve these problems,” he said.

“And I’m excited about that. So I think the picks are great. I look forward to confirming them and getting them in place so we get some work done,” Sheehy added.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.