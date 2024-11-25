Missouri Judge Upholds Ban on Transgender Care for Minors

A Missouri judge has upheld the state’s ban on puberty blockers and hormonal treatment for minors suffering from gender disphoria.

In his 74-page ruling Monday, Wright County Circuit Court Judge Craig Carter wrote that transgender treatment for minors would be an “ethical minefield” for a procedure that has no settled science.

“Regarding the ethics of adolescent gender-affirming treatment, it would seem that the medical profession stands in the middle of an ethical minefield, with scant evidence to lead it out.” he wrote.

Wright cited a Supreme Court precedent that allowed lawmakers to have broad discretion in areas “fraught with medical and scientific uncertainty,” concluding that there is “an almost total lack of consensus as to the medical ethics of adolescent gender dysphoria treatment.” Per Missouri Independent:

Plaintiffs in the case — which include gender-affirming health care providers, transgender minors and their families — had the burden to prove the statute “clearly and undoubtedly violates a constitutional provision,” the judge wrote. And because plaintiffs challenged the law in its entirety, they had to prove that there is “no set of circumstances under which the provisions would be valid.” During the nine-day trial, which took place at the end of September, experts on both sides opined on the availability of scientific research on gender-affirming care. Carter notes that plaintiffs agreed that standards of care were based on scientifically low-quality evidence. Expert witnesses for plaintiffs said during trial they still felt there was enough to justify the area of treatment.

Carter also noted that minors cannot even buy a six pack of beer or a pack of smokes.

“If we don’t let a 16-year-old buy a six pack of beer and a pack of smokes, or let an adult buy those items for them, should we allow the same kid/parent team to decide to change a teenager’s sex forever?” Carter wrote.

The ACLU of Missouri and Lambda Legal said the “troubling” ruling could result in discrimination of transgender youths.

“The court’s findings signal a troubling acceptance of discrimination, ignore an extensive trial record and the voices of transgender Missourians and those who care for them, and deny transgender adolescents and Medicaid beneficiaries from their right to access to evidence-based, effective, and often life-saving medical care,” the legal organizations said in a joint statement.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey said on X “the national mood on this issue has moved significantly since we launched our investigation.”

“The state has a role to play to determine what systems need to be in place to protect kids and ensure that the adults and patients understand the lack of science and medicine behind certain recommended procedures,” he said.

The case is Noe v. Parson, No. 23AC-CC04530, in the Circuit Court of Cole County, Missouri.

