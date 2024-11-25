Ending inflation and price increases is the “greatest hope” people have for the incoming Trump administration, according to the latest survey by the Harris Poll and HarrisX.

The survey asked respondents, “What are your greatest hopes for the newly elected Trump administration?”

One issue emerged above all others: Most, 68 percent, identified ending inflation and price increases as their greatest hope for President-elect Trump and his incoming administration. There is bipartisan consensus on that as well, as 81 percent of Republicans, 68 percent of independents, and 57 percent of Democrats also identify it as a top hope for the incoming administration.

Across the board, 43 percent said they are hoping for a revitalized economy, “creating a new Roaring 20s.” Most Republicans, 62 percent, have that hope, as do 43 percent of independents and 26 percent of Democrats.

Another 42 percent hope for the revitalization of American values, followed by 41 percent who are hoping for the reestablishment of a “strong, secure, and feared America around the world.”

Following that, 33 percent want America to be the new leader in new technologies including AI, while 32 percent hope the incoming administration ends wokeness and “related liberal express.” Another 32 percent hope the administration reestablishes the idea that merit should mean more than diversity.

The survey, taken November 13-14, among 1,732 registered voters, has a +/-2.3 percent margin of error.

The survey comes as Republican households become significantly more optimistic about the economy following President-elect Trump’s historic comeback victory.

As Breitbart News reported:

The index of consumer sentiment inched up 1.3 points in November, the fourth straight month of incremental increases, to 71.8. This was below expectations and lower than the mid-month, preliminary reading. The expectations gauge rose by a solid 2.8 points while the current conditions metric fell by one point. But among Republicans, the expectations component soared. The index for expectations among Republicans jumped from 61.4 in October to 89.2. That puts GOP expectations at the best level since October of 2020, prior to Joe Biden’s election. Expectations dipped slightly among independents and fell sharply among Democrats, partially offsetting the new optimism of Republicans. Both independents and Republicans felt worse about current conditions, while Democrats felt slightly better.

Economic issues, a strong suit of Trump’s campaign, repeatedly showed up as a top three issue in the presidential election. Vice President Kamala Harris failed to resonate on that issue, as she failed to take ownership for her role in rampant inflation — including her role in ensuring that the inflationary $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed.