The Trump transition team shot down a report from a British newspaper claiming that President-elect Donald Trump is planning an executive order that would remove all transgender troops from the military and prevent transgender people from joining the military.

Citing “defence sources,” British newspaper The Times reported that the order could come on Trump’s first day back in the White House. The order would reportedly go further than Trump went during his first administration when he ordered that transgender people could serve, but as their biological sex.

Trump transition team spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to the paper and other news outlets:

These unnamed sources are speculating and have no idea what they are actually talking about. No decisions on this issue have been made. No policy should ever be deemed official unless it comes directly from President Trump or his authorized spokespeople.

Trump had reversed a policy put into place by former President Barack Obama in his last year in office, which allowed transgender troops to serve openly, undergo gender reassignment surgery, and formally change their gender in Pentagon systems.

President Joe Biden then reversed Trump’s policy during his first week in the White House.

There have been a number of inaccurate reports about what the incoming Trump administration will do.

The Times, citing unnamed sources “familiar with Trump’s plans” complained that “people will be forced out at a time when the military can’t recruit enough people.

It is unknown how many transgender troops are currently serving in the military, out of 1.3 million active-duty members.

Trump Defense Secretary Nominee Pete Hegseth has vowed to rid the military of woke policies and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives that flourished over the past decade beginning under the Obama administration.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on ”X”, Truth Social, or on Facebook.