Joe Biden Reverses Donald Trump’s Pentagon Transgender Policy

President Joe Biden on Monday reversed former President Donald Trump’s military transgender policy that required military recruits to serve in their biological gender.

Biden issued an executive order that said:

Simply put, transgender servicemembers will no longer be subject to the possibility of discharge or separation on the basis of gender identity; transgender servicemembers can serve in their gender when transition is complete and the gender marker in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS) is changed and transgender servicemembers should know that they are accepted throughout the US military.

Although Trump’s policy was frequently referred to as a “transgender ban,” it did not ban transgender members of the military. It allowed for transgender recruits to serve as long as they served in their biological gender and did not suffer from gender dysphoria, a condition of distress when someone’s gender identity differs from their biological gender.

The executive order was issued and signed ahead of a meeting between Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army Gen. Mark Milley.

Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) cheered the executive order in a statement:

In just the first week of the Biden administration, the President has delivered on a number of promises that will help create a more perfect union that reflects our values. Today, by reversing the harmful, discriminatory policy of the previous administration, President Biden has ensured that thousands of transgender service members will be able to serve as their authentic selves.

The LGBTQ Victory Fund, an organization dedicated to electing LGBTQ people to public office, also praised the move. Its president and CEO Annise Parker said in a statement:

Trans servicemembers continued to serve our nation despite a president who disrespected their contributions and who reinstated discrimination for his own political gain. With that stain on our nation removed, trans servicemembers will rise through the ranks and join the military in greater numbers, changing perceptions of trans people in the U.S. and around the world.

Trump’s transgender policy came after military service chiefs at the time requested a review of the policy under the Obama administration, according to a senior Pentagon official.

Anthony Kurta told reporters at the time, “When Secretary Mattis came in to office, he was approached by the service leadership because we were getting ready to, under the 2016 [former Defense Secretary Ash] Carter policy, we were getting close to starting the accession of transgender individuals.”

Kurta said:

The service leaders expressed some readiness reservations to the secretary, and he said therefore, ‘I will take a look at the policy,’ and he ordered a review of that policy, later to include empaneling the panel of experts and then that panel made a recommendation to the secretary. He took that onboard, gave his best military advice to the president, the president approved that recommendation and told him to go ahead and implement the policy.

This story is developing…

