Poll: Most Americans Still Pray, Express Gratitude at Thanksgiving Dinner

A strong majority of Americans still pray and express gratitude during Thanksgiving dinner, a Pew Research Center poll found.

While some polling within the past decade has shown a decline in adherence to religion, surveys have also shown that Americans are a people of faith, with strongly held beliefs in heaven, angels, the power of prayer, and the supremacy of a higher guiding force. That belief in prayer still extends to Thanksgiving, a holiday steeped in tradition where Americans gather and give thanks for the blessings in their lives.

The Pew Research survey shows that “around two-thirds of U.S. adults say someone at their dinner typically says a prayer or blessing (65 percent) or says things they are thankful for (69 percent).” More than half (56 percent) say someone at their Thanksgiving dinner typically does both of these things.

Americans who identify as religious are more likely to pray at Thanksgiving, including 91 percent of white evangelical protestants, 88 percent of black protestants, 74 percent of Catholics, and 72 percent of white non-evangelical protestants, the survey found.

In comparison, only 22 percent of atheists say someone at their Thanksgiving dinner typically offers a prayer or blessing, along with 39 percent of agnostics, 22 percent of Jewish adults, and 45 percent who say their religion is “nothing in particular.”

Majorities of religious and non-religious adults say someone typically expresses gratitude at Thanksgiving dinner, including 48 percent of atheists, 61 percent of agnostics, and 59 percent of those who say their religion is “nothing in particular.”

Polling last year from Rasmussen Reports additionally found that a plurality of Americans believe Thanksgiving is “one of our nation’s most important holidays.”

The Pew Research Center poll was conducted November 12 through November 17, 2024, with 9,609 United States adults.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.