Thanksgiving Dinner Is More Expensive in Biden-Harris’s America

The price of Thanksgiving dinner is much more expensive in Biden-Harris’s America than when Donald Trump was in office.

Some of the favorite foods at Thanksgiving dinner include turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, pie, and more. Yet over one-third of Americans expect some changes in their Thanksgiving plans due to higher prices. A survey from the Economist/YouGov found that 37 percent of Americans admit that their Thanksgiving plans have been affected by price increases.

Take, for instance, turkey. The price of “other uncooked poultry including turkey” in the United States, not seasonally adjusted, has gone up 23 percent from October 2020 — when President-elect Donald Trump was still in office, ending his first term — to October 2024, with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the helm for almost four years, per data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Potatoes — a main side for millions of Americans on Thanksgiving — have gone up 11 percent since October 2020, per the Consumer Price Index (CPI). One cannot forget the spuds’ accoutrements, either. While the prices have remained relatively unchanged from last year, the Bureau of Labor Statistics still points out that the prices for sauces and gravies rose 7.5 percent for the 12 months ending in October 2023.

Overall, however, sauces and gravies are up 25 percent since October 2020.

Fresh biscuits, rolls, and muffins have gone up 28.5 percent in the same time period. Everyone knows rolls and biscuits are not complete without butter, which is now up 29 percent as well.

Looking to get some veggies in? Canned vegetables are up 29 percent since October 2020, and fresh vegetables are up 8 percent over that time period.

And what is Thanksgiving without pie? Unfortunately for Americans, the cost of frozen and refrigerated bakery products, pies, tarts, and turnovers is up 27 percent since October 2020, per the non-seasonally adjusted CPI figures.

This news comes as Americans met similar struggles assembling their Labor Day cookouts mere months ago, dealing with ground beef up 26 percent, hot dogs up 25 percent, and beer up 16 percent since Biden and Harris took office.

Many are looking to President-elect Trump to lower prices after four years of rampant inflation, as economic woes emerged as a top issue for voters in the presidential election. As the results indicate — Trump garnering 312 Electoral College votes, sweeping all seven swing states, and winning the national popular vote — voters were largely disillusioned with the “solutions” offered by Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz.

During an October interview with ABC News’s Michael Strahan, Walz struggled to explain why voters should not blame Harris — who cast the deciding vote for the inflationary $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan — for rising prices.

“And we see some of the data, but data doesn’t impact people in their daily lives, going to the grocery store,” Walz said. “And you see false information — whether it’s bird flu impacting eggs — but the reality for most people is, if those costs are up, they want to know what you’re going to do about it.”

“I think that’s why she’s focusing on making sure whether it’s home ownership more affordable, tax cuts for the middle class. And let’s just be candid about this, this price gouging piece of this,” Walz said, failing to answer the question in a meaningful manner.