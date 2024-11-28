Democrats are celebrating Thanksgiving by scolding Americans, telling them they should thank illegal aliens working on United States farms for picking their food.

“Everyone at the dinner table today, especially MAGA, please give thanks to the undocumented immigrants that picked and packed the food you’re enjoying. They deserve our grace,” Julián Castro wrote on X. “Happy Thanksgiving!”

Meanwhile, Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) made a similar statement, writing:

Join me in taking a moment to appreciate the hands that harvested the food on our Thanksgiving tables this year. Our meals wouldn’t be possible without the tireless work of migrant farmworkers, farmers, and ranchers across the country. Thanksgiving doesn’t happen without them. [Emphasis added]

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) also wrote on X, “This Thanksgiving, please remember that many of the people picking our food, working in our favorite restaurants, and cleaning our hotel rooms are undocumented immigrants.”

Democrats, as well as many Republicans, have sought an amnesty for illegal aliens working on U.S. farms for years — with the backing of big business and corporate donors.

Rather than an amnesty, experts have argued that the federal government ought to incentivize American farms to mechanize with labor-saving machines that can pick and harvest fresh fruit and vegetables.

