A Loving Family Acting Normal in Apple Ad Sparks Surprised Response

An ad put out this month by Apple for its AirPods headphones is sparking a wave of shocked praise because it shows an American family acting normal and leading a normal, loving, and healthy life instead of one kowtowing to the woke agenda.

The ad for Apple’s AirPods Pro 2, entitled “Heartstrings,” features an iPhone app that, when paired with the AirPods, allows them to be used in the same manner as a set of hearing aids.

The ad starts with a father watching his little girl open presents on Christmas and the heartwarming sight causes him to begin remembering the child growing up. But all the sound is a bit muffled.

Soon, the man’s wife reminds him that he can use his AirPods and iPhone to better hear what is going on and the experience is enhanced for the father as his reverie about his daughter growing up intensifies and the sounds come in loud and clear. It ends with the loving father tearing up as he recalls his love for his daughter.

The ad quickly garnered a lot of discussion and praise online because it depicted a normal family acting in a normal way. Instead of being drowned in woke nonsense, we have a loving father who is not portrayed as a dunce or fool, a loving wife helping her husband without ridiculing him as she does it, a father then watching his daughter open Christmas presents while he remembers how much he loves her, and a flashback sequence showing the daughter growing up and doing normal, non-woke activities.

This ad stands in stark contrast to the travesty luxury carmaker Jaguar recently disgorged on the world with a strange ad that delivered a cacophony of weirdos and transgenders in effeminate garb and which — oddly for a car company — didn’t even feature a car in it!

Jaguar’s absurd ad was so badly flamed on social media that the CEO of the woke car company lashed out and accused the ad’s detractors of perpetrating a “blaze of intolerance” against the LGBTQ community.

Apple’s ad got the opposite reception. In fact, the idea that famously woke Apple would put out an ad featuring a normal American family surprised social media users, many of whom expressed their amazement at how “pro-family” Apple’s ad was.

