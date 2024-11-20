‘Bud Light 2.0:’ Jaguar Blasted for Ad Featuring Crossdressers but Not Cars

Jaguar is being blasted on social media for its ultra-woke commercial featuring androgynous models and not even a single car, with conservatives dubbing the ad “Bud Light 2.0.”

The Jaguar commercial, which was posted to the car company’s social media on Tuesday, showed only androgynous individuals clad in bizarre attire that would hardly fit in at a fashion show. The advertisement also failed to showcase even one single vehicle from the luxury car company.

Watch Below:

The Jaguar ad also featured what appears to be a man wearing a dress, and included messaging that read, “create exuberant,” “live vivid,” “delete ordinary,” and “break moulds.”

One social media user reacted to the commercial, declaring, “10 [years] ago: Jags are badass muscle cars for villains. Today: Yass queen gay race communism.”

“This is so the wrong timing for this. I can understand the C-suite being conned into this in 2022, but they have completely misread the moment. Bud Light 2.0,” columnist Jon Gabriel wrote.

Gabriel was likely referring to President-elect Donald Trump’s landslide victory — that included winning the popular vote — in the 2024 election, which many took as a message from the American people that the era of “wokeness” needs to end.

“This is the new head of brand strategy at Jaguar. Not looking good for them at all,” another X user remarked.

“Hi, @Jaguar. I fixed your awful ad. It took two minutes,” another commented, sharing a photo of a beautiful female model standing beside a vehicle.

“You guys should definitely go all in on this new marketing strategy. Let’s see how it works out for you because this just made me want to sell my Jaguar and I don’t even own a Jaguar,” Robby Starbuck quipped.

“Fire whoever your ad company is,” RedState senior editor Brandon Morse advised, adding, “This is not it.”

“A car ad without cars. Hmm,” PR consultant Jeff Barrett pointed out, sharing a GIF of a character from the movie Dodgeball.

Elon Musk also chimed in, asking Jaguar, “Do you sell cars?”

“Yes,” the car company replied. “We’d love to show you. Join us for a cuppa in Miami on 2nd December?”

“I look forward to seeing your new vehicle lineup,” Musk responded.

Jaguar announced in a Monday press release that, “A new era begins today for Jaguar. A completely transformed Jaguar brand recaptures an ethos to Copy Nothing that can trace its roots back to the words of its founder, Sir William Lyons.”

The luxury vehicles company explained that on December 2 at Miami Art Week, “Jaguar will present ‘Copy Nothing,’ the first global public installation for its new brand that will include the physical manifestation of its Exuberant Modernism creative philosophy, in a Design Vision Concept.”

“This dramatic, unmistakable and unexpected expression of what it means to Copy Nothing will be a preview of the fearless approach to come from Jaguar,” the company continued.

“Jaguar’s presence in Miami will establish its advocacy for artistic expression, in all its forms,” Jaguar added. “Through a series of meticulously curated gallery spaces over two locations, Jaguar will share its platform with new and ground‑breaking emerging artists who share its ethos of Copy Nothing.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.