Report: Iran Halts Israel Attack Following Trump Victory

Iran reportedly halted an attack on Israel following President-elect Donald Trump’s sweeping victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in November.

A recent report from The New York Times highlighted Iran has struck a more “conciliatory tone” since the November election, which included halting a retaliatory attack on the Jewish state.

In mid-November, Iran dispatched a top official to Beirut to urge Hezbollah to accept a cease-fire with Israel. Around the same time, Iran’s U.N. ambassador met with Elon Musk, an overture to President-elect Donald J. Trump’s inner circle. And on Friday, it will hold talks in Geneva with European countries on a range of issues, including its nuclear program. All this recent diplomacy marks a sharp change in tone from late October, when Iran was preparing to launch a large retaliatory attack on Israel, with a deputy commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps warning, “We have never left an aggression unanswered in 40 years.”

Five Iranian officials, including one Revolutionary Guard member, said the shift in tone occurred in response to the president-elect’s victory on November 5 along with Israel’s assault on Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“They said Iran suspended plans to strike Israel following Mr. Trump’s election because it did not want to exacerbate tensions with the incoming administration, which was already lining up cabinet nominees who were hostile to Iran and staunch supporters of Israel,” noted the Times.

The president-elect has been emphatic in his support for Israel, pledging that he will cancel delays and restrictions on arms shipments to the nation on his first day in office.

“The Biden-Harris administration withheld precision bombs from Israel in May in response to Israel’s decision to enter Rafah, the southernmost city in Gaza, against the White House’s explicit demands. Israel ultimately secured Gaza’s border with Egypt and killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who had been attempting to escape through Rafah,” Breitbart News reported.

