Marjorie Taylor Greene Backs Mike Johnson for Speaker

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has reached a truce with Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) ahead of President Donald Trump’s critical 100 day legislative sprint.

Greene will support Johnson’s bid to maintain the Speaker’s gavel, Politico reported and Breitbart News later confirmed.

Her support is a significant prize for Johnson, who faces a critical vote before the House, including Democrats, after winning a House Republican Conference-wide vote before Thanksgiving.

Greene, who attempted to expel Johnson from the Speaker’s chair earlier this year, said that her past criticism of the Johnson “is definitely warranted” but that they have “worked to repair our relationship.”

“He’s got everyone coming around him for him to be able to pass the agenda that I’m sure he wished he could have passed this Congress,” she told Politico.

Greene’s support reflects the need for Congressional Republicans to hit the ground running before Trump takes office on January 20, 2025. A brawl over the gavel could impede any legislative process during a critical early stretch for Trump.

Yet conservatives maintain leverage over Johnson. Although the threshold was raised from that in effect during conference-wide negotiations before Thanksgiving, only nine Republicans would be needed to trigger a House vote to vacate the chair next Congress.

In May of this year, 163 Democrats voted to save Johnson’s gavel after he cleared the path for tens of billions in Ukraine aid to be sent to President Joe Biden’s desk, although Democrats would be unlikely to oppose a motion to vacate during the Trump administration.

The vote for Speaker will be held January 3, 2025.

