Rep. Nancy Mace Celebrates 47th Birthday with ’47 Days Until Our 47 President Is Sworn In’

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) celebrated her 47th birthday on Thursday by pointing out there are “47 days until our 47th President is sworn in” and an adequately colored pink taco.

The South Carolina congresswoman, who made waves shortly after the November election by introducing a bill to bar biological males from women’s bathrooms in the U.S. Capitol building, said her birthday meal of choice was “on brand” in an X post following her Wednesday celebration:

In another post on her personal account, Mace wrote that she was “turning 47 with 47 days until our 47th President is sworn in.” She added, “Seems like this might just be my lucky year”:

In another Thursday morning post, Mace also reiterated her stance for transgender-identifying males to “get out of our bathrooms, stay out of women’s sports, and keep your hands off our kids”: