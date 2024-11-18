Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) is introducing a bill that would prevent transgender people from using the women’s bathroom in the Capitol building.

Under the bill, a “Member, Delegate, Resident Commissioner, officer, or employee of the House may not use a single-sex facility (including a restroom, changing room, or locker room) in the Capitol or House Office Buildings, other than those corresponding to the biological sex of such individual.”

The Sergeant-at-Arms for the House of Representatives would be responsible for enforcing the bill, according to the text of the bill.

In a post on X which included photos of the bill, Mace wrote: “Biological men do not belong in private women’s spaces. Period. Full stop. End of story.”

Mace explained to Fox News that “protecting women and standing up against” the Democrats’ “systematic erasure of biological women” began at the United States Capitol.

The move from Mace to prevent transgender people from using women’s restrooms in the Capitol comes as Delaware Rep.-elect Sarah McBride (D) is set to join the House of Representatives in January, marking the first time a transgender candidate has been elected to serve in Congress.

“This is a blatant attempt from far right-wing extremists to distract from the fact that they have no real solutions to what Americans are facing,” McBride said in a statement to Politico.