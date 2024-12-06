The National Police Association (NPA) has endorsed Kash Patel to serve as the FBI director in President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration, citing his “extensive career in national security, law enforcement, and public service.”

Patel, former chief of staff to the Department of Defense (DOD), deputy director of National Intelligence, and deputy assistant to then-President Trump, was announced as Trump’s FBI nominee on November 30:

Establishment federal law enforcement officials and Democrat politicians immediately protested Patel’s nomination, with former FBI deputy director and current CNN analyst Andrew McCabe calling it “a terrible development for the men and women” of the agency.

California Senator-elect and longtime nemesis of Patel, Rep. Adam Schiff (D), demanded that the Senate “reject” his nomination:

Despite the meltdown from certain officials, the NPA said Friday in a news release that Patel has “demonstrated his unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law, defending justice, and protecting the American people.”

The nonprofit organization said:

Throughout his distinguished career, Kash Patel has consistently prioritized transparency, accountability, and the safety of our nation. As a federal prosecutor, he worked alongside law enforcement to dismantle international drug trafficking organizations, combat violent crime, and bring dangerous offenders to justice. His tenure as a legal liaison to the Joint Special Operations Command further illustrates his ability to operate effectively in high-stakes environments, forging critical partnerships across federal, state, and local agencies.

Going on to cite Patel’s “expertise in counterterrorism and intelligence,” the NPA argued that the Trump nominee is the “ideal candidate to restore faith in the FBI’s mission and ensure it remains a steadfast ally to our nation’s police forces.”

“We firmly believe that Kash Patel’s appointment as FBI Director will mark a pivotal moment for law enforcement and public safety across the United States,” the group stated. “His leadership will bring a renewed focus on collaboration, ethical standards, and the relentless pursuit of justice.”