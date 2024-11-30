McCabe: Patel Pick Is ‘Terrible Development’ for FBI Employees, Nation

JUST IN: Former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe rushes to CNN to whine about how "dangerous" Trump's nomination of Kash Patel is, says it's "terrible" for the "men and women" of the FBI. Amazing. "It's a terrible development for the men and women of the FBI and also for… pic.twitter.com/QbArxg3rd3

On Saturday’s “CNN Newsroom,” CNN Senior Law Enforcement Analyst former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said the nomination of Kash Patel to be the director of the FBI is “a terrible development for the men and women of the FBI, and also for the nation that depends on a highly-functioning, professional, independent FBI.”

McCabe said, “[I]t’s a terrible development for the men and women of the FBI, and also for the nation that depends on a highly-functioning, professional, independent FBI. The fact that Kash Patel is profoundly unqualified for this job is not even like a matter for debate. … [T]he nomination…of Kash Patel as FBI director can only possibly be a plan to disrupt, to dismantle, to distract the FBI and to possibly use it as a tool for the president’s political agenda.”

