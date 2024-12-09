Feds Investigate HelloFresh for Allegedly Employing Migrant Children

HelloFresh, the Germany-based delivery meal service company, is being investigated by the Labor Department for allegedly employing migrant children at its Aurora, Illinois, facility.

Late last week, ABC News confirmed that the Labor Department opened a child labor investigation into HelloFresh as well as Midway Staffing — the agency that hired the alleged migrant children who were given jobs at the Illinois facility.

“At least six teenagers, at least some of whom migrated from Guatemala, were found working night shifts at the facility, said Cristobal Cavazos, the executive director for Immigrant Solidarity, an immigrant rights advocacy group that helped report the matter to federal regulators,” ABC News reports:

The spokesperson told ABC News that the facility, in Aurora, Illinois, is a Factor75 facility, which was acquired by HelloFresh in 2020. Factor75 is a prepared meal delivery services company. [Emphasis added]

The news comes as child labor trafficking has boomed across the United States as hundreds of thousands of migrant children, known as Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs), have been resettled with adult sponsors in American communities with little follow-up by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

In August, as Breitbart News reported, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Inspector General (IG) revealed that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s agencies had released more than 365,000 UACs into the U.S. interior from fiscal year 2021 through fiscal year 2023.

Hundreds of thousands of those UACs, the IG report suggests, are at risk of “trafficking, exploitation, or forced labor” because DHS and HHS have failed to keep in touch with them once they are placed with adult sponsors in the U.S. — the majority of whom are not their biological parents.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra recently suggested to Congress that he has no regrets about his tenure at the agency despite the massive uptick in child labor trafficking.

“Every day is a challenge and we do the best we can,” Becerra said.

