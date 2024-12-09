Poll: Plurality Have No Opinion of Next Senate Majority Leader John Thune

A plurality of likely voters have no opinion on Sen. John Thune (R-SD), who is slated to take Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) place as Senate leader, a recent survey from Rasmussen Reports found.

In November, Thune emerged as the senator slated to replace McConnell as leader after a close contest, which also involved Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) running as well.

However, the survey found that likely voters do not have very strong opinions on Thune. Just 28 percent have a favorable impression of him — only eight percent of those have a “very” favorable impression — while 27 percent have an unfavorable impression. Of those, 11 percent have a “very” unfavorable impression.

A plurality, 44 percent, are actually not sure. That is the reality across party lines as well, as 42 percent of Republicans, 45 percent of Democrats, and 46 percent of independents are not sure of their impression of Thune.

When asked if he would be better or worse than McConnell, 27 percent across the abroad said he would be better, while 21 percent said worse. Another 33 percent said he would be about the same, and 19 percent remain unsure.

More via Rasmussen Reports:

Forty-seven percent (47%) of Republicans think Thune will be a better Majority Leader, as do 10% of Democrats and 25% of voters unaffiliated with either major party. Thirty-four percent (34%) of Democrats believe Thune will be worse than most recent Senate Majority Leaders, a belief shared by nine percent (9%) of Republicans and 19% of unaffiliated voters. Thirty-three percent (33%) of Democrats, 28% of Republicans and 37% of unaffiliated voters say Thune will be about the same as most recent Senate Majority Leaders.

The survey was taken November 20-21 and 24, 2024, among 1,266 U.S. likely voters. It has a +/- 3 percent margin of error.

As Breitbart News reported, Thune, an establishment favorite, “received 23 votes on the first ballot – four short of locking up a victory.” Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) received 15, and Sen. Rick Scott — a MAGA favorite for the leadership position — received 13.

On the second round, Thune defeated Cornyn 29 to 24.

With that victory, he is slated to replace McConnell — viewed as an establishment fixture who suffered health episodes last year, prompting further calls for him to step down.

Mitch McConnell Freezes Mid-Speech, Led Away from Podium

Thune is among senators who have met with President-elect’s choice for Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth, and he has spoken highly of him, boding well for the nominee.

“He’s obviously an experienced veteran, combat veteran, so he brings a lot of experience about what the warfighters’ needs are and how to keep America ready for the potential battles of the future,” Thune said in part.