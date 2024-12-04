Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS), the ranking member and soon-to-be chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, spoke glowingly of President-elect Donald Trump’s Defense Secretary nominee, Pete Hegseth, after their meeting Wednesday.

Punchbowl News Congressional reporter Max Cohen reported that Hegseth “impressed” Wicker, who “appreciated his vision for the” Defense Department.

The Hill’s Alexander Bolton reports that Hegseth vowed to Wicker that he would not drink alcohol if confirmed as Defense Secretary, and Wicker told reporters, “I think that’s probably a good idea.”

After the meeting, Hegseth shared an image of himself and Wicker on X, writing that there is “[n]o one better to guide this process” than the Senate Armed Services Committee chairman.

Hegseth also met with incoming Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) on Wednesday. Thune spoke highly of Hegseth and is on board with his vision for the Defense Department.

“I think he articulates a good vision, a strong vision for the Department of Defense, which I think is in need of some modernization and reform,” said Thune, according to Washington Examiner Congress and Campaigns editor David Sivak.

“He’s obviously an experienced veteran, combat veteran, so he brings a lot of experience about what the warfighters’ needs are and how to keep America ready for the potential battles of the future,” Thune added.

Hegseth said in a post on X that Thune “provided indispensable guidance this morning, and I’m prepared to keep up the fight for our warfighters.” He also shared a photo alongside Thune from Wednesday, showing both men smiling.

In an interview on the Megyn Kelly Show on Wednesday, Hegseth, who is receiving tremendous support from prominent MAGA figures, said his meetings with senators “have been fantastic.”

“No one has looked me in the eye and said, ‘I have concerns, and I can’t vote for you.’ In fact, most have said, ‘Let’s take a picture, and I’m behind you all the way,'” he told Kelly.

“And that’s a reflection of Donald Trump and the strength of his election, but also the mandate to change something at the Defense Department. So, the meetings have been great. We’re going to continue doing it. We’re not backing down one bit,” he added.