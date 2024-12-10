President-elect Donald Trump is already negotiating the end of the war in Ukraine, Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle said during an appearance on Donald Trump Jr.’s Triggered, calling for a special inspector general to look into how the billions of dollars given to the country has been used.

“We just dished out another 900 million bucks to Ukraine. It never ends. I mean, it never ends,” Trump said.

“It’s like, you know, there’s a mandate. No one’s interested, as long as we keep the money flowing there, no one’s ever coming to the table. You’re not going to get to peace. All you’re doing is creating escalation. You know, every time Ukraine shoots a Russian Jeep, they’re like, it’s a major victory for Ukraine. Russia takes over, like another quadrant of the country, which they’re doing every week. And it’s like — it was a strategic withdrawal. I mean, have you ever been able to uncover where this money is actually going?” Trump asked Boyle.

“Is there a way to find out?” he pressed.

“I think we need to appoint a special inspector general. So this would be something that the State Department and probably the Pentagon would do,” Boyle responded. “So again, if we get a Secretary Rubio and a Secretary Hegseth … this would be, hopefully something that they do to get to the bottom of it.”

“But I think that you’re right about the lack of peace here. I mean, again, our current commander in chief is not really even with us anymore, right? He just kind of wanders off into the jungle. He’s supposed to be meeting with world leaders. And they compare that to your dad this weekend at Notre Dame, right?” Boyle continued. “Like at the reopening there, where every single world leader, one by one, lined up to shake his hand.”

“But the point is that, again, what you have is a totally weak loser in the outgoing president, Joe Biden. We have a strong, firm leader in your dad. And I think that that you know, that inspires confidence on the world stage,” Boyle said, noting that he last spoke to President-elect Trump during an in-person interview in Mar-a-Lago in August, and at that time, he said “he’s going to be working to negotiate the end of the war in Ukraine during the transition.”

“And that’s what he’s doing right now, right? Like, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it doesn’t end on Inauguration Day or very thereafter,” Boyle added.

