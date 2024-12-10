President-elect Donald Trump trolled Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday by calling him “Governor” of the “Great State of Canada.”

Trump’s joke underscores his belief that Canada has been getting rich from American subsidies.

“We’re subsidizing Canada to the tune over $100 billion a year. We’re subsidizing Mexico for almost $300 billion. We shouldn’t be — why are we subsidizing these countries? If we’re going to subsidize them, let them become a state,” he told NBC’s Meet the Press host Kristen Welker on Sunday.

Trump, posting on Truth Social early Tuesday morning, said he had dinner with “Governor” Trudeau and looked forward to “in depth” trade talks after he assumes Oval Office.

“It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada,” Trump said. “I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all!”

Trudeau told reporters after visiting Trump in West Palm Beach, Florida, that the meeting was “excellent,” NBC News reported.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.