President-elect Donald Trump, named Time’s “Person of the Year,” opened the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday with much fanfare.

Trump rang the bell to celebrate the honor of the award, the second time that Time Magazine designated him the person of the year, dating back to 2016 when Trump defeated two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

“I think we’re going to really incentivize the country to go back and work, and they will be incentivized,” Trump told CNBC’s Jim Cramer.

“Do you think that we are in a situation where business will be far more embraced under you than currently,” Cramer asked.

“Well, I don’t want to really knock current, but I will tell you more than at any time, anywhere in the history of our country,” Trump said.

“I think you’re going to see some very good days ahead. A lot of incentives are going to be given,” Trump continued. “I think you’re going to have some great days ahead. We have to conclude a couple of bad wars that are going on a lot of bad things are going on, but we’ll get them done.”

WATCH — We Are SO Back! Trump Gives Remarks After Being Named Time’s “Person of the Year”:

Trump also touted his cabinet picks, most notably Treasury nominee designate Scott Bessent.

“You saw some of the people on the cabinet, and we have some of the most successful people in the country, and we’re dealing with the most successful people, and those are the people that put others to work,” he said.

