AOC Loses Key Vote for Top Democrat Post on House Oversight Committee

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) lost a key vote to lead Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, according to recent reports.

Several sources with knowledge of the results of the vote told Axios that Democrats serving on the House Steering Committee had voted for Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) over Ocasio-Cortez (AOC).

Ocasio-Cortez’s candidacy to serve as a ranking member on the House Oversight Committee comes as she has served as current Ranking Member Jamie Raskin’s (D-MD) vice-ranking member under the current Congress.

Nicholas Wu, a congressional reporter with Politico also revealed “sources” told him and Daniella Diaz, another congressional reporter with Politico, that Connolly had won over Ocasio-Cortez in a 34-27 vote.

Ocasio-Cortez’s loss comes as former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has been reported trying to thwart Ocasio-Cortez’s candidacy to serve as a ranking member of the House Oversight Committee.

As Breitbart News’s Nick Gilbertson previously reported, AOC’s loss comes as Raskin previously challenged current Ranking Member Jerry Nadler (D-NY) for the top Democrat position on the House Judiciary Committee.

At the beginning of December, Nadler issued a letter revealing he was dropping out of the race to serve as the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee and was endorsing Raskin, according to the Hill.

While Ocasio-Cortez lost the vote to Connelly, Axios reported that the House Democratic Caucus “still has to vote on whether to accept” Connelly’s nomination.