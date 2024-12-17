“Our rifles will be pointed at the U.S. government and the Zionist entity,” declared the speaker at a recent pro-Palestinian rally in New York, as he described American “imperialists” as the “number one terrorists,” and expressed solidarity with Hezbollah, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization, Iran, and other members of the “Axis of Resistance.”

The pro-Palestinian Bronx Anti-War Coalition, a self-described “working-class, BIPOC-led, anti-imperialist” group, organized a rally on Sunday in New York City’s Union Square to express solidarity with the “Axis of Resistance,” which the group identified as Hezbollah, Iran, Syria, Yemen, and the Iraqi “resistance.”

At the event, a speaker donning a keffiyeh issued sharp proclamations, including: “Stop pointing fingers at each other. Our fingers, our pens, our rifles will be pointed at the U.S. government, the Zionist entity, and nobody else.”

The rally featured chants repeated by the crowd, calling out “U.S. imperialists” as the “number one terrorists” and voicing unity with regional terror movements.

Participants were seen waving flags representing the Palestinians; Iran, the leading state sponsor of terror; Iraq, where Iranian-backed militias hold significant influence; Lebanon, home to Hezbollah; Syria under Assad’s regime, notorious for brutal crackdowns during its civil war; and Yemen, where the Houthi rebels align with Iran.

These were seen alongside Hezbollah’s yellow flag, a known emblem of armed resistance and Islamic terror.

Hezbollah, which has actively sought to expand its influence beyond the Middle East, is designated a terrorist organization by more than a dozen countries and international entities, including major Western nations, members of the European Union, and most Arab League member states, due to its involvement in terrorist activities against American, French, Israeli, and other targets.

Former President Donald Trump has denounced Hezbollah, stating, “No terrorist group other than al-Qaeda has more American blood on its hands.” Meanwhile, Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton has called for the elimination of “all of Hezbollah’s leadership” while insisting that the United States “should let Israel win” against Tehran’s key terrorist proxy in the region.

The event also emphasized anti-sectarianism, with the speaker urging the crowd to “rise above religious differences” and focus on a shared cause.

The “anti-capitalism” Bronx Anti-War Coalition amplified their message on social media, sharing a video of Hamas spokesperson Abu Obeida denouncing sectarianism, as well as a speech by Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassam streamed from Iran’s Press TV.

In response, critics took to social media to express outrage over the rally’s rhetoric.

“The day will come when these Palestine ‘activists’ inevitably execute a massive terror attack in NYC. And once they do, don’t say we didn’t warn you,” wrote journalist Eitan Fischberger.

“Hey @RealTomHoman, here are some prime deportation candidates!” wrote conservative commentator Dave Rubin.

“It’s never been about Israel, it’s always been about destroying Western civilization,” wrote activist Eyal Yakoby.

“Is the FBI asleep?” asked one social media user.

“Pro-Palestine = Anti-America,” wrote another.

The matter comes as the trend of anti-American sentiment at pro-Palestinian events continues to grow.

According to world-renowned military historian and professor Dr. Victor Davis Hanson, Hamas’s “death cult” relies on “useful Western idiots” to support the Palestinian cause, which has “fused with the leftwing DEI industry.”

In addition, he predicted over a year ago that pro-Palestinian protests and support for Hamas in the U.S. have alienated many Americans and would all but ensure a tough conservative president in 2024.

Joshua Klein is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jklein@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.