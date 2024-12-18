Republicans Bristle at Speaker Johnson over Spending Bill ‘Full of Handouts from the Uniparty to the Swamp’

Republicans are bristling at Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) over the 1,547-page spending deal released mere days ahead of the deadline, full of pork and disappointment.

The continuing resolution (CR) released Tuesday night — negotiated on the GOP side by Johnson — includes tens of billions of dollars in waste and includes funding for controversial items, including a pay raise for members of Congress as well as a one-year extension of the State Department’s Global Engagement Center (GEC), which funds organizations that censor conservative media including Breitbart News.

Many conservative members of Congress are shocked at what they are finding in the monstrosity.

“I’ve been informed that @SpeakerJohnson blocked RECA reauthorization from being included in the CR,” Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) said. “I worked with the entire Utah delegation and many others in Congress—including @RepMaloyUtah, @KyrstenSinema, and @HawleyMO —to craft a compromise measure that expands and preserves benefits for Americans hurt by government nuclear testing, mining, and waste storage.”

“Just today, Speaker Johnson said that the Continuing Resolution needed to contain disaster relief for families still suffering from the impact of hurricanes Helene and Milton. An understandable concern!” he continued.

“But now we’re told that a bill full of handouts from The Uniparty™️ to The Swamp™️ doesn’t have room to compensate people suffering from radiation exposure and other ailments *caused by our own government*,” he continued, calling it “outrageous.”

“Why are victims of our own government’s nuclear testing being forced take a backseat to The Uniparty™️ and The Swamp™️?” he asked.

“I had hoped to see @SpeakerJohnson grow a spine, but this bill full of pork shows he is a weak, weak man,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said.

“The debt will continue to grow. Ultimately the dollar will fail. Democrats are clueless and Big Gov Republicans are complicit. A sad day for America,” he added.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MI) said Johnson “personally killed a bipartisan, bicameral expansion + spending cap RECA deal.”

“It was him alone,” he said, placing the blame squarely on Johnson. “BUT he’s willing to spend BILLIONS on Ukraine and foreign wars and every pork barrel project known to man.”

He concluded that Johnson simply goes along with the lobbyists.

“The American people just delivered President Trump and congressional Republicans a decisive mandate,” Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) noted. “So why did our House Republican leadership negotiate the spending bill like we lost?”

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) offered his critique in a more seasonal form:

Twas three days before the gov’t shutdown

And I’m at my desk

On page 54 of this 1,547 page mess.

The CR is garbage

Chocked full of carnage.

I’ll be a hard no

I won’t stoop that low.

“So Congress is failing the American people AGAIN and giving themselves a raise in the process? Can’t make this stuff up,” Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ) said. “I will be voting NO.”

“Another lump of coal for the American people courtesy of the Swamp,” Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) said, making it clear that he is a no on the measure.

“The American people voted to stop runaway spending, and I stand with them,” he added as more reactions poured in.