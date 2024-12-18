Soros-Backed Chicago Area Prosecutor Kim Foxx Loses Illinois Law License

Kim Foxx, the disgraced George Soros-backed Cook County prosecutor who was chased out of office in Chicago, has lost her license to practice law in the state of Illinois.

Foxx — who bowed out from running for reelection in 2023 when it became clear she had no support even from the leftist Democratic Party — will no longer be allowed to practice law in the state because she failed to keep her training requirements current.

The Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission (ARCD) explained this week that Foxx is “unauthorized to practice law as [the] attorney has not demonstrated required MCLE [Minimum Continuing Legal Education] compliance.”

Thus, the commission suspended her license starting on December 1st.

Foxx has claimed that it is all just a “clerical error,” and she feels she has “more than enough credits” to maintain her license, WGN-TV reported.

The Soros-backed prosecutor perpetrated a long list of questionable decisions in her years as top prosecutor of the county, which prominently features the City of Chicago

To name just a few of those eyebrow-raising moves, ahead of the Democratic National Convention held in Chicago in August, Foxx signaled that she would not be prosecuting any protesters, essentially telegraphing to them that they had a free hand to do anything they wanted.

Also this year, federal prosecutors had to step in to charge gang members for the murder of a Chicago area U.S. Army veteran when Foxx refused to go after the reported gangbangers.

Last year, she convinced a judge to drop sex abuse charges against rapper R. Kelly.

Then there was her complete negligence in prosecuting hate crime hoaxer Jussie Smollett, whom she called a victim of “mob justice” despite that all his claims of being attacked by Trump supporters turned out to be a fabrication.

Foxx has now been replaced as Cook County Prosecutor by Eileen O’Neill Burke, who ran on a platform of getting tough on crime and reversing the negligence of the prosecutor’s office.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston.