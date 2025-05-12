Dem Rep. McIver: ‘Everything that Comes Out of the President’s Mouth Is a Lie’

Representative LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) said Monday on CNN’s “The Lead” that “everything” President Donald Trump says is a lie.

When discussing Newark Mayor Ras Baraka’s arrest at the Delaney Hall Detention Center last week, McIver said, “Along with Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman and Congressman Rob Menendez from New Jersey, we decided to show up at this facility to conduct an oversight visit.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “What do you say to the DHS spokesman’s claim of body slamming?”

McIver said, “I mean, it’s ridiculous, right? I mean, this is what the Trump administration does. Everything that comes out of their mouths are lies. Everything that comes out of the president’s mouth is a lie and the people who work for him that he has appointed, they lie and lie over and over again. Literally. I absolutely did not body slam anyone. The video that they showed does not show me body slamming anyone. We’ve been constantly calling for the release of all video if they’re going to release just certain parts, that’s not helpful. They should release the entire all of the body cam that they have. But me body slamming someone? Absolutely not, that did not happen.”

