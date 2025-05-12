Nolte: Chuck Todd Claims Reporters Blindly Believed Sources About Biden’s Mental Frailty

Chuck Todd basically admitting that reporters blindly believed their sources regarding Joe Biden’s obvious mental frailty is fantastic for three reasons.

First, Todd contradicts what he said ten days ago when he insisted (without evidence) that the regime media did report on Biden’s diminished capacity. Why, just last month he was furious about the suggestion that the media didn’t report on this.

The media “didn’t miss this story,” said an indignant Todd. “David Ignatius wrote a very high-profile column in October of ’23, saying, ‘Is he really running again? This doesn’t seem like a good idea.’ People like me were promoting Dean Phillips’s campaign because [Biden] was running.”

Boy, things sure have changed since Todd spewed that anti-science nonsense. Listen to him today…

“The real culprits are the people who are supposed to be our sources on all these things,” Todd admitted, adding, “who were constantly reassuring us behind the scenes, ‘No, no, no, no, it’s better than you think.'”

But-but-but — I thought the media “didn’t miss this story”?

Which brings me to my second point….

Todd is saying out loud what we all knew to be true… There is no journalism in the corporate media anymore. Those who claim to be reporters are nothing more than stenographers for their “sources,” and we all know who their sources are: their pals in the White House. After all, who else could tell them Biden is okay other than those close to Biden?

Activists and propagandists parrot like good little dogs. Real reporters dig and dig and double-check and then triple-check. But that would require work above and beyond clinking glasses at a cocktail party. That would require having the moral courage to look for an answer your leftist self might not want to report.

Moving to numero three… What I find especially hilarious about Todd’s admission is that Biden’s mental collapse was blatantly obvious to anyone who saw him in action for more than 30 seconds. So, the idea that these useless and corrupt people who claim to be reporters want us to believe their “sources” convinced them to ignore their lying eyes and ears is laughable. Only an idiot would believe that, and Chuck Todd thinks we’re idiots.

Bottom line: we are still being lied to. The regime media were not fooled by their sources. The regime media were not falsely reassured by their sources. The regime media all knew Biden was unfit to be president, much less capable of serving a second term, but since the regime media are all far-left activists, they actively cooperated in the conspiracy, hoping they could get Biden over the finish line to forever vanquish Donald Trump.

The corporate media are evil, dishonest, and would back their Prius over their own mothers if it would further the cause, but they are not stupid. They are not as smart as they think they are, but they are not stupid. They knew-Knew-KNEW Biden’s brain was Jell-O. Of course, they knew. Anyone with eyes and ears did. But…

This is how the corporate media operate today: to justify spreading lies and misinformation, they find sources to will tell them what they want to hear and then hide behind them, which is what Todd is doing now.

In a world where actual journalism is practiced, if a source lies to you, you out the liar. You name the source who lied to you. This allows the reporter to regain his credibility and puts sources on notice that there is a price to be paid for lying.

Propagandists wrote what their ideological pals in the Biden White House told them to write, even when what they were being told to write was as outrageous as this “sharp-as-a-tack” BS. The regime media whored themselves out and will not be forgiven until they fully confess, which they will never do.

The fact that Chuck Todd is not naming the names of those who lied to him about Biden’s mental fitness reveals more about Chuck Todd than the liars. The same is true for all of them.

John Nolte’s first and last novel Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.