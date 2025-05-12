President Donald Trump endorsed New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli, describing him as a “terrific America First” candidate.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump gave Ciattarelli his “Complete and Total Endorsement” as he runs to be the next governor of New Jersey. Trump highlighted that Ciattarelli is “strongly supported by the most Highly Respected Leaders” in the state, and he added that Ciattarelli would “fight tirelessly” to grow the economy, cut taxes, help to secure the southern border, and defend the Second Amendment.

“Jack Ciattarrelli is a WINNER, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement — HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN,” Trump said. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, ELECT JACK CIATTARELLI!”

“Jack Ciattarelli is a terrific America First Candidate running to be the next Governor of a State that I love, NEW JERSEY!” Trump added. “Jack, who after getting to know and understand MAGA, has gone ALL IN, and is now 100% (PLUS!).”

“He is strongly supported by the most Highly Respected Leaders in New Jersey and, as your next Governor, Jack Ciattarelli will work closely with me and the Trump administration to advance our America First Agenda,” Trump continued. “Jack will fight tirelessly to Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Restore our Economic Power, Help Secure our now VERY Secure (Record Settling!) Southern Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Murderers, and other Criminals from illegally entering our Country, Protect our Great Military/Vets, Advance American Energy DOMINANCE by helping to keep the price of Gasoline, Oil, and all forms of Energy VERY LOW (CHEAP!), and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment, which has not been attacked, amended, or changed while I was President.”

Trump’s post continues in part:

Also, Jack is the Republican Candidate who is best positioned to STAND TALL against the Radical Left Democrats and, most importantly, ensure a Big Victory in this Very Important Gubernatorial Election, an Election that is being closely watched by the entire World because, we are ending WOKE, and all of the other NONSENSE that goes along with it, AND NOBODY WANTS TO SEE IT COME BACK! Jack Ciattarelli is a WINNER, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement — HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, ELECT JACK CIATTARELLI!

In response to Trump’s endorsement, Ciattarelli expressed that he is “truly humbled and honored” to receive Trump’s “very strong endorsement.”

“Truly humbled and honored to receive President Trump’s very strong endorsement today,” Ciattarelli wrote in a post on X. “It’s time to unite our party, win big in November, and make New Jersey affordable and safe again. When I’m Governor, we will.”

Ciattarelli has previously run for governor of New Jersey in 2017 and 2021.

As Breitbart News’s Paul Bois reported, in November 2021, Ciattarelli conceded to Gov. Phil Murphy (D-NJ) in the gubernatorial race.

Murphy ended up receiving 51.2 percent of the vote, or 1,339, 471 votes, while Ciattarelli received 48 percent of the vote, or 1,255,185 votes, according to NBC News.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka (D), Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), and Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop (D) are among the Democrats running to be the next governor of the state in 2025, according to the New Jersey Globe.

On the Republican side, Ciattarelli is facing Bill Spadea, a conservative radio host, and New Jersey state Sen. Jon Bramnick (R).