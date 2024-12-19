Report: Mike Johnson Cancels Appearance at Turning Point Event

House Speaker Mike Johnson has reportedly canceled his speaking slot at Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest following the disastrous unveiling of a spending bill, largely viewed as an abject failure of his leadership.

Johnson was originally slated to appear at the event in Phoenix, Arizona, on Friday, joining a slate of other major speakers including Donald Trump Jr., Steve Bannon, Tucker Carlson, and President-elect Donald Trump himself.

Johnson’s purported withdrawal comes as he faces significant backlash over the spending deal released on Tuesday evening, boasting well over 1,500 pages. Conservatives have continued to uncover the massive amount of pork in the continuing resolution (CR), which includes a pay raise for Congress and a provision allowing them to opt out of Obamacare.

The failure to deliver a clean CR and instead deliver this — which many are saying is an omnibus — has caused many Republicans to bristle at the speaker, who negotiated the bill on the Republicans’ behalf. He, they say, failed to deliver, and some offered more harsh words than others.

“I had hoped to see @SpeakerJohnson grow a spine, but this bill full of pork shows he is a weak, weak man,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said.

“The debt will continue to grow. Ultimately the dollar will fail. Democrats are clueless and Big Gov Republicans are complicit. A sad day for America,” he added.

Johnson “personally killed a bipartisan, bicameral expansion + spending cap RECA deal,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MI) said, blaming the speaker for this failure.

“It was him alone. BUT he’s willing to spend BILLIONS on Ukraine and foreign wars and every pork barrel project known to man,” he said, later concluding that Johnson has bowed to the lobbyists.

A swell of House Republicans are also speaking out against the bill, questioning how Republican leadership could possibly believe that a bill full of pork could be acceptable given the clear mandate Americans gave Republicans in November.

As a result of the failure to deliver a clean CR, Johnson’s speakership now hangs in the balance. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) was the first to publicly say that he will not support Johnson in the speakership vote on January 3.

“I’ll vote for somebody else,” Massie said, according to Politico. “I’ve got a few in mind. I’m not going to say yet.”