President-elect Donald Trump threatened to retake the Panama Canal if Panama continued to “rip-off” the United States with “exorbitant” transit fees.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump spoke about the Panama Canal and how it was viewed as a “vital national asset” to the U.S., and how the U.S. was the “number one user” of the Panama Canal. Trump added when former President Jimmy Carter “foolishly” gave the Panama Canal away, it wasn’t for “Panama to charge” the U.S., “its Navy, and corporations” doing business in the U.S. high prices.

“The Panama Canal is considered a VITAL National Asset for the United States, due to its critical role to America’s Economy and National,” Trump wrote. “A secure Panama Canal is crucial for U.S. Commerce, and rapid deployment of the Navy, from the Atlantic to the Pacific, and drastically cuts shipping times to U.S. ports.”

“The United States is the Number One user of the Canal, with over 70 percent of all transits heading to, or from, U.S. ports,” Trump added. “Considered one of the Wonders of the Modern World, the Panama Canal opened for business 110 years ago, and was built at HUGE cost to the United States in lives and treasure – 38,000 American men died from infected mosquitos in the jungles during construction.”

Trump highlighted how former President Theodore Roosevelt — who was the “President of the United States at the time” the Panama Canal was being built — had “understood the strength of Naval Power and Trade.”

“When President Jimmy Carter foolishly gave it away, for One Dollar, during his term in Office, it was solely for Panama to manage, not China, or anyone else,” Trump continued. “It was likewise not given for Panama to charge the United States, its Navy, and corporations, doing business within our Country, exorbitant prices and rates of passage. Our Navy and Commerce have been treated in a very unfair and injudicious way. The fees being charged by Panama are ridiculous, especially knowing the extraordinary generosity that has been bestowed to Panama by the U.S. This complete ‘rip-off’ of our Country will immediately stop.”

In another post, Trump added that the U.S. would “never” let the Panama Canal “fall into the wrong hands,” adding that it was given “as a token of cooperation” between the U.S. and Panama. Trump added that “if the principles, both moral and legal,” of the “gesture of giving” were not being followed, the U.S. would “demand that the Panama Canal be returned.”

“The United States has a vested interest in the secure, efficient, and reliable operation of the Panama Canal, and that was always understood,” Trump wrote. “We would and will NEVER let it fall into the wrong hands! It was not given for the benefit of others, but merely as a token of cooperation with us and Panama. If the principles, both moral and legal, of this magnanimous gesture of giving are not followed, then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to us, in full, and without question. To the officials of Panama, please be guided accordingly!”