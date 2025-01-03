The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is planning to clear 420 acres of trees in a state forest in order to build a solar farm, according to a recent report.

A “top state official” confirmed the Michigan DNR’s plans to clear the acres of state forest for a solar farm to MLive.com.

The acres being cleared from the state forest are reportedly among the “4,000 acres of public land” throughout Michigan that will be leased in order to address decreased “revenues from hunting and fishing licenses,” as well as Michigan falling “behind building enough renewable energy.”

Leasing 4,000 acres of public land statewide is partof the DNR’s plan to help remedy both problems in coming years. Officials said that state solar initiative may begin just west of Gaylord.

DNR officials also reportedly “recently assessed 1,200 acres of public trust land in Otsego County near a major power transmission line to decide whether it was suitable for solar arrays,” according to the outlet.

The Daily Wire reported that Chris Martz, a meteorology student, had “published a chart showing nuclear power produces far more power on less land than solar and wind.”

Michigan previously revealed plans to end coal production and switch to solar energy.