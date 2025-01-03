Thomas Massie Votes for Tom Emmer in First-Round Speaker Vote

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) voted for Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) in Friday’s speaker vote, following through with his pledge to withhold support from Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA).

“I’m a ‘Hell No’ on re-electing Mike Johnson to serve as Speaker of the House,” Massie claimed on social media, backing up the argument he has made for weeks following Johnson’s negotiation on the controversial spending bill, which no Democrats opposed.

“President Trump’s agenda needs to become law. Speaker Johnson has already demonstrated he is not the man who can get that done,” he said.

He followed through with his original plan to withhold support from Johnson, casting his vote for Emmer on Friday.

Massie was the first to publicly announce that he would not support Johnson as Speaker.

“I’ll vote for somebody else,” Massie told Politico in December. “I’ve got a few in mind. I’m not going to say yet.”

Johnson can only afford to lose two Republican votes if Democrats hold their own.

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) did not vote for Johnson, opting for Rep. Jim Jordan for Speaker. In addition, Republican Rep. Keith Self (R-TX) voted for Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) for Speaker.

Several members, including Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), did not vote when their name was called.

