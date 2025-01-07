Jordanian Migrant Accused of Making Bomb Threat in South Carolina

A Jordanian national, who violated the terms of his admission to the United States, is accused of making a bomb threat to a South Carolina Highway Patrolman after having been pulled over for missing a license plate.

Ahmad Jamal Khamees Alhendi, a 28-year-old legal immigrant from Jordan who came to the U.S. in September 2018 but who violated the terms of his admission, has been arrested and charged in Greenville County, South Carolina, for breach of peace, falsely making a bomb threat, and operating an unregistered vehicle.

According to investigators, a South Carolina Highway Patrolman pulled over Alhendi on January 2 for failing to have a license plate on the cab of his semi-truck. When questioned by the officer, Alhendi allegedly said he had a “small bomb” inside the cab, prompting the officer to arrest him.

A section of the highway was subsequently closed down over the bomb threat as local and federal officials investigated the incident for more than four hours. Ultimately, no explosive devices were found inside Alhendi’s semi-truck.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokeswoman said Alhendi legally entered the U.S. on Sept. 20, 2018, through St. Paul, Minnesota, but ended up violating the terms of his admission. It’s unclear what visa Alhendi secured to enter the U.S.

Alhendi remains at the Greenville County Detention Center, and ICE agents have placed a detainer on him, requesting custody when he is released from police custody.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.